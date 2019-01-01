QQQ
APA Group is Australia's largest gas infrastructure company with an extensive portfolio of transmission pipelines, distribution networks, and storage facilities. It is internally managed and has direct operational control over all assets. It owns minority stakes in a few smaller gas infrastructure companies and manages operations for most of these. The stapled securities comprise a unit in Australian Pipeline Trust and in APT Investment Trust.

ACA Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ACA Group (APAJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ACA Group (OTCPK: APAJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ACA Group's (APAJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ACA Group.

Q

What is the target price for ACA Group (APAJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ACA Group

Q

Current Stock Price for ACA Group (APAJF)?

A

The stock price for ACA Group (OTCPK: APAJF) is $6.965 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:45:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ACA Group (APAJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACA Group.

Q

When is ACA Group (OTCPK:APAJF) reporting earnings?

A

ACA Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ACA Group (APAJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ACA Group.

Q

What sector and industry does ACA Group (APAJF) operate in?

A

ACA Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.