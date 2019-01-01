QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company specializes in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of a variety of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products. Aoxing holds approximately 139 drug production certificates covering narcotic pain-management, exclusive prescription medicines, OTC and API products. It derives all its revenue from the People's Republic of China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co (AOXG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co (OTCEM: AOXG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co's (AOXG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co.

Q

What is the target price for Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co (AOXG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co (AOXG)?

A

The stock price for Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co (OTCEM: AOXG) is $0.003 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 15:21:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co (AOXG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co.

Q

When is Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co (OTCEM:AOXG) reporting earnings?

A

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co (AOXG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co (AOXG) operate in?

A

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.