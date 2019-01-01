QQQ
Range
26.96 - 26.96
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.29/1.09%
52 Wk
23.89 - 57.75
Mkt Cap
10.1B
Payout Ratio
178.57
Open
26.96
P/E
170.36
EPS
0
Shares
373.4M
Outstanding
Alstom develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway transport sector including rolling stock, maintenance and modernization services, signaling and infrastructure, which are offered separately, bundled, or as fully integrated solutions. The company is one of the key international players in the industry with a strong position in European markets.

Analyst Ratings

Alstom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Alstom (AOMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alstom (OTCPK: AOMFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alstom's (AOMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alstom.

Q

What is the target price for Alstom (AOMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alstom

Q

Current Stock Price for Alstom (AOMFF)?

A

The stock price for Alstom (OTCPK: AOMFF) is $26.96 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 17:18:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alstom (AOMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alstom.

Q

When is Alstom (OTCPK:AOMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Alstom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alstom (AOMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alstom.

Q

What sector and industry does Alstom (AOMFF) operate in?

A

Alstom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.