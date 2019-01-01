QQQ
Range
1.76 - 1.88
Vol / Avg.
289.4K/133.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.9 - 1.88
Mkt Cap
849.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.76
P/E
3.98
EPS
0.12
Shares
474.8M
Outstanding
Africa Oil Corp is an international oil and gas exploration company. It is an exploration stage enterprise that participates in oil and gas projects located in emerging markets, in sub-Saharan Africa. The company operates in the business segment of international oil and gas exploration, and geographically, it operates in Kenya and Ethiopia.

Analyst Ratings

Africa Oil Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Africa Oil (AOIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Africa Oil (OTCPK: AOIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Africa Oil's (AOIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Africa Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Africa Oil (AOIFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Africa Oil (OTCPK: AOIFF) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 18, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting AOIFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 570.39% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Africa Oil (AOIFF)?

A

The stock price for Africa Oil (OTCPK: AOIFF) is $1.79 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Africa Oil (AOIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Africa Oil.

Q

When is Africa Oil (OTCPK:AOIFF) reporting earnings?

A

Africa Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Africa Oil (AOIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Africa Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Africa Oil (AOIFF) operate in?

A

Africa Oil is in the sector and industry.