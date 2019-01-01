QQQ
Range
5.4 - 5.4
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.75 - 6.76
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.4
P/E
-
Shares
224.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Airlines
Air New Zealand, 53% owned by the New Zealand Government, provides air passenger and cargo transport services within New Zealand, as well as to and from Australia, the South-West Pacific, Asia, North America, the United Kingdom, and South America. Air New Zealand also encompasses business units providing engineering and ground handling services. Air New Zealand dominates the local market, with around 80% market share, although the majority of revenue is derived from international and trans-Tasman activity.

Air New Zealand Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Air New Zealand (ANZLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Air New Zealand (OTCPK: ANZLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Air New Zealand's (ANZLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Air New Zealand.

Q

What is the target price for Air New Zealand (ANZLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Air New Zealand

Q

Current Stock Price for Air New Zealand (ANZLY)?

A

The stock price for Air New Zealand (OTCPK: ANZLY) is $5.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:44:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Air New Zealand (ANZLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 5, 2018.

Q

When is Air New Zealand (OTCPK:ANZLY) reporting earnings?

A

Air New Zealand does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Air New Zealand (ANZLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Air New Zealand.

Q

What sector and industry does Air New Zealand (ANZLY) operate in?

A

Air New Zealand is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.