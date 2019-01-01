QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Anvia Holdings Corp offers on-demand coaching platforms. It provides vocational training and education for construction tradesmen that need qualifications for roofing, plumbing, home renovation, electrical, and carpentry. It also developed learning and student management system. It also offers diploma and Advanced Diploma in Business, leadership, and management, English Language, Automotive, Management, Healthcare, Hairdressing, Fitness, as well as Sport and Recreation.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Anvia Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anvia Holdings (ANVV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anvia Holdings (OTCEM: ANVV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anvia Holdings's (ANVV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anvia Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Anvia Holdings (ANVV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anvia Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Anvia Holdings (ANVV)?

A

The stock price for Anvia Holdings (OTCEM: ANVV) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Oct 15 2021 14:18:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anvia Holdings (ANVV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anvia Holdings.

Q

When is Anvia Holdings (OTCEM:ANVV) reporting earnings?

A

Anvia Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anvia Holdings (ANVV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anvia Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Anvia Holdings (ANVV) operate in?

A

Anvia Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.