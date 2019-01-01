Anson Resources Ltd is an Australian based company focusing on the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resources. It explores for lithium, bromine, iodine, boron chemicals, zinc, lead, silver, graphite, gold, and nickel-cobalt laterites. Its projects include Paradox Brine Project, Yellow Cat Project, Ajana Project, Bull Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, and Hooley Wells Nickel-Cobalt Laterite Project.