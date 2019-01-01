QQQ
Range
0.08 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
42K/155.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
85.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.08
P/E
-
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Anson Resources Ltd is an Australian based company focusing on the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resources. It explores for lithium, bromine, iodine, boron chemicals, zinc, lead, silver, graphite, gold, and nickel-cobalt laterites. Its projects include Paradox Brine Project, Yellow Cat Project, Ajana Project, Bull Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, and Hooley Wells Nickel-Cobalt Laterite Project.

Anson Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anson Resources (ANSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anson Resources (OTCQB: ANSNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anson Resources's (ANSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anson Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Anson Resources (ANSNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anson Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Anson Resources (ANSNF)?

A

The stock price for Anson Resources (OTCQB: ANSNF) is $0.0837 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anson Resources (ANSNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anson Resources.

Q

When is Anson Resources (OTCQB:ANSNF) reporting earnings?

A

Anson Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anson Resources (ANSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anson Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Anson Resources (ANSNF) operate in?

A

Anson Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.