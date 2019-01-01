ANGLE PLC is active in the healthcare sector in the United Kingdom. It is a medical diagnostic company specializing in the development of pioneering products in cancer diagnostics. Its patented Parsortix technology has the potential to treat and diagnose the various forms of cancer. The Parsortix system can capture and harvest (Circulating Tumor Cells)CTCs from patient blood. Its geographical segments include Europe and North America, of which the majority of the revenue is generated from Europe.