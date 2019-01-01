QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.42 - 1.67
Mkt Cap
389M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
235.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ANGLE PLC is active in the healthcare sector in the United Kingdom. It is a medical diagnostic company specializing in the development of pioneering products in cancer diagnostics. Its patented Parsortix technology has the potential to treat and diagnose the various forms of cancer. The Parsortix system can capture and harvest (Circulating Tumor Cells)CTCs from patient blood. Its geographical segments include Europe and North America, of which the majority of the revenue is generated from Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ANGLE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ANGLE (ANPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ANGLE (OTCPK: ANPCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ANGLE's (ANPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ANGLE.

Q

What is the target price for ANGLE (ANPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ANGLE

Q

Current Stock Price for ANGLE (ANPCF)?

A

The stock price for ANGLE (OTCPK: ANPCF) is $1.6543 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 15:21:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ANGLE (ANPCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ANGLE.

Q

When is ANGLE (OTCPK:ANPCF) reporting earnings?

A

ANGLE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ANGLE (ANPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ANGLE.

Q

What sector and industry does ANGLE (ANPCF) operate in?

A

ANGLE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.