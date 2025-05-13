Velvet-Wood Mine First To Use DOI's Fast-Track Permit Process

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) will fast-track the environmental review of Anfield Energy's ANLDF Velvet-Wood uranium and vanadium mine in Utah, completing the process in only 14 days under newly activated emergency authority.

This review is significantly faster than the typical year-long process and is part of President Donald Trump's effort to boost the domestic mineral industry and energy production. It is the first project to go through DOI's new emergency permitting process, which is now available to other companies.

The Bureau of Land Management, the agency overseeing the review, follows Trump's executive order from January, when he declared a national energy emergency—an order aimed at scaling up oil, gas, and mineral production.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum noted that the rapid review demonstrates the administration's urgency to restore American energy dominance.

"America is facing an alarming energy emergency because of the prior administration's climate extremist policies," he said in a statement. "The expedited mining project review represents exactly the kind of decisive action we need to secure our energy future."

DOI pointed out that uranium and vanadium are critical to national energy and defense needs. Nearly all uranium consumed by U.S. nuclear reactors in 2023 was imported, primarily from Russia and Central Asia, while vanadium demand continues to be met predominantly by overseas producers.

While the government says the fast-track approach removes red tape without compromising oversight, environmental advocates are pushing back. Critics argue that compressing the review timeline eliminates meaningful public input and risks long-term environmental harm.

The founder of Uranium Watch, Sarah Fields, told The New York Times that the process "means there's no opportunity for public comment, and the public often brings up issues to the agency that they're not aware of."

Located in San Juan County, Utah, the Velvet-Wood project sits on the historic Velvet mine site, previously active between 1979 and 1984. The site is estimated to hold 4.6 million pounds of uranium and 7.3 million pounds of vanadium in measured, indicated, and inferred resource categories.

The project proposes only three acres of new surface disturbance, using existing underground infrastructure and processing at Anfield's nearby Shootaring Canyon Mill to minimize the environmental impact.

Photo via Shutterstock