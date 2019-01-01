QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.09 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
5K/20.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
15.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
155.1M
Outstanding
Angkor Resources Corp is engaged in the exploration of its mineral property interests. The firm focuses on mineral property interest located in the kingdom of Cambodia in the Banlung and Oyadao regions. The company has five licenses including Banlung, Oyadao, Oyadao South, Andong Meas and Koan Nheak. The company generates no income.

Analyst Ratings

Angkor Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Angkor Resources (ANKOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Angkor Resources (OTCQB: ANKOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Angkor Resources's (ANKOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Angkor Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Angkor Resources (ANKOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Angkor Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Angkor Resources (ANKOF)?

A

The stock price for Angkor Resources (OTCQB: ANKOF) is $0.0985 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:42:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Angkor Resources (ANKOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Angkor Resources.

Q

When is Angkor Resources (OTCQB:ANKOF) reporting earnings?

A

Angkor Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Angkor Resources (ANKOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Angkor Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Angkor Resources (ANKOF) operate in?

A

Angkor Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.