QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Andover Bancorp Inc is a United States-based holding company for Andover bank. The bank is a locally owned and independent community bank. It provides banking services to both personal and business customers. The bank provides a full range of banking products including; consumer, mortgage, and commercial loans; checking, savings, and others. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from retail lending activities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Andover Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Andover Bancorp (ANDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Andover Bancorp (OTCPK: ANDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Andover Bancorp's (ANDC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Andover Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Andover Bancorp (ANDC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Andover Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Andover Bancorp (ANDC)?

A

The stock price for Andover Bancorp (OTCPK: ANDC) is $20.24 last updated Today at 7:50:46 PM.

Q

Does Andover Bancorp (ANDC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Andover Bancorp (OTCPK:ANDC) reporting earnings?

A

Andover Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Andover Bancorp (ANDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Andover Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Andover Bancorp (ANDC) operate in?

A

Andover Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.