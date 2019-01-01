QQQ
Range
2.26 - 2.31
Vol / Avg.
5.9K/24K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.65 - 2.68
Mkt Cap
224.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.29
P/E
60.6
EPS
0.02
Shares
98.6M
Outstanding
Amex Exploration Inc is a mining exploration company. It mainly focuses on developing viable gold and base metals deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company owns an interest in several mining projects including the Perron gold property which is located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, the Lebel-Sur-Quevillon gold project which is located in the north-western part of the province of Quebec, Eastmain River properties which are located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory, James Bay, Quebec, and Gowan property which is situated in Gowan township. Its only operating segments are exploration and evaluation of mining resources.

Amex Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amex Exploration (AMXEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amex Exploration (OTCQX: AMXEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Amex Exploration's (AMXEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amex Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Amex Exploration (AMXEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amex Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Amex Exploration (AMXEF)?

A

The stock price for Amex Exploration (OTCQX: AMXEF) is $2.28 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:44:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amex Exploration (AMXEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amex Exploration.

Q

When is Amex Exploration (OTCQX:AMXEF) reporting earnings?

A

Amex Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amex Exploration (AMXEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amex Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Amex Exploration (AMXEF) operate in?

A

Amex Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.