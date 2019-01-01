Amex Exploration Inc is a mining exploration company. It mainly focuses on developing viable gold and base metals deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company owns an interest in several mining projects including the Perron gold property which is located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, the Lebel-Sur-Quevillon gold project which is located in the north-western part of the province of Quebec, Eastmain River properties which are located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory, James Bay, Quebec, and Gowan property which is situated in Gowan township. Its only operating segments are exploration and evaluation of mining resources.