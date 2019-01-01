QQQ
Range
0.19 - 0.21
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/87.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.87
Mkt Cap
16.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
84.3M
Outstanding
AMPD Ventures Inc is specialized in providing high-performance cloud and compute solutions for low-latency applications including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis, and visualization. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

AMPD Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMPD Ventures (AMPDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMPD Ventures (OTCQB: AMPDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AMPD Ventures's (AMPDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AMPD Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for AMPD Ventures (AMPDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AMPD Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for AMPD Ventures (AMPDF)?

A

The stock price for AMPD Ventures (OTCQB: AMPDF) is $0.19265 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:11:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMPD Ventures (AMPDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMPD Ventures.

Q

When is AMPD Ventures (OTCQB:AMPDF) reporting earnings?

A

AMPD Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AMPD Ventures (AMPDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMPD Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does AMPD Ventures (AMPDF) operate in?

A

AMPD Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.