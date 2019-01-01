QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc is engaged in the production and marketing of upscale food products, including primarily frozen pesto sauces, frozen pasta products, cooked and frozen meat, and poultry products. Its products are marketed through a network of food brokers and sold to retail, foodservice, club-type stores, and industrial accounts.

Armanino Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Armanino Foods (AMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Armanino Foods (OTCPK: AMNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Armanino Foods's (AMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Armanino Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Armanino Foods (AMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Armanino Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Armanino Foods (AMNF)?

A

The stock price for Armanino Foods (OTCPK: AMNF) is $3.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:21:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Armanino Foods (AMNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.

Q

When is Armanino Foods (OTCPK:AMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Armanino Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Armanino Foods (AMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Armanino Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Armanino Foods (AMNF) operate in?

A

Armanino Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.