Range
0.35 - 0.4
Vol / Avg.
183.9K/256.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 1.9
Mkt Cap
31.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.37
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
84.1M
Outstanding
AmmPower Corp is a resource exploration company focused on clean energy. The company is based in Vancouver and owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

AmmPower Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AmmPower (AMMPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AmmPower (OTCQB: AMMPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AmmPower's (AMMPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AmmPower.

Q

What is the target price for AmmPower (AMMPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AmmPower

Q

Current Stock Price for AmmPower (AMMPF)?

A

The stock price for AmmPower (OTCQB: AMMPF) is $0.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AmmPower (AMMPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AmmPower.

Q

When is AmmPower (OTCQB:AMMPF) reporting earnings?

A

AmmPower does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AmmPower (AMMPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AmmPower.

Q

What sector and industry does AmmPower (AMMPF) operate in?

A

AmmPower is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.