At its roots, AMP is a wealth manager, providing financial advice via Australia's second- largest network of aligned financial advisers. It has a vertically integrated business model: AMP advisers can invest client funds into superfunds and non-super investments manufactured by AMP through the firm's own platforms, though advisers are free to recommend non-AMP products and third party platforms to their clients. The firm also has a small wealth presence in New Zealand with about 53 advisers. In addition, AMP has an investment management business, servicing both AMP's adviser clients and external investors (such as institutional clients); and a retail banking business focused on deposit taking and residential mortgages.

Analyst Ratings

AMP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMP (AMLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMP (OTCPK: AMLTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMP's (AMLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AMP.

Q

What is the target price for AMP (AMLTF) stock?

A

The latest price target for AMP (OTCPK: AMLTF) was reported by Goldman Sachs on October 8, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AMLTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AMP (AMLTF)?

A

The stock price for AMP (OTCPK: AMLTF) is $0.66104 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:32:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMP (AMLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMP.

Q

When is AMP (OTCPK:AMLTF) reporting earnings?

A

AMP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AMP (AMLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMP.

Q

What sector and industry does AMP (AMLTF) operate in?

A

AMP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.