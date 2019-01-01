QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
124.1K/377.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
5.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
81.6M
Outstanding
American International Holdings Corp is a diversified holding company. The firm is engaged in acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness and medical spa/treatment facilities across the United States and abroad.

American Intl Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Intl Hldgs (AMIH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Intl Hldgs (OTCQB: AMIH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Intl Hldgs's (AMIH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for American Intl Hldgs (AMIH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for American Intl Hldgs (AMIH)?

A

The stock price for American Intl Hldgs (OTCQB: AMIH) is $0.06745 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:39:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Intl Hldgs (AMIH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is American Intl Hldgs (OTCQB:AMIH) reporting earnings?

A

American Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Intl Hldgs (AMIH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does American Intl Hldgs (AMIH) operate in?

A

American Intl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.