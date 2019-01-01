QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
HLK Biotech Holding Group Inc is a China-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is focused on the research and development of high-tech food, health food, healthcare supplies, and low carbon environmental problems.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HLK Biotech Holding Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy HLK Biotech Holding Group (AMHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HLK Biotech Holding Group (OTCEM: AMHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HLK Biotech Holding Group's (AMHD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HLK Biotech Holding Group.

Q

What is the target price for HLK Biotech Holding Group (AMHD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HLK Biotech Holding Group

Q

Current Stock Price for HLK Biotech Holding Group (AMHD)?

A

The stock price for HLK Biotech Holding Group (OTCEM: AMHD) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:47:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HLK Biotech Holding Group (AMHD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HLK Biotech Holding Group.

Q

When is HLK Biotech Holding Group (OTCEM:AMHD) reporting earnings?

A

HLK Biotech Holding Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HLK Biotech Holding Group (AMHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HLK Biotech Holding Group.

Q

What sector and industry does HLK Biotech Holding Group (AMHD) operate in?

A

HLK Biotech Holding Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.