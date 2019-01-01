QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
American Metal & Technology Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in precision casting, machining, mold design and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China. It manufacture investment casting and machined products, including valves, pipe fittings, dispensers, machinery spare parts, water treatment parts, automotive and airplane accessories, electronic circuit boards for home appliances and motion controllers, and other equipment parts.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Metal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Metal (AMGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Metal (OTCEM: AMGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Metal's (AMGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Metal.

Q

What is the target price for American Metal (AMGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Metal

Q

Current Stock Price for American Metal (AMGY)?

A

The stock price for American Metal (OTCEM: AMGY) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 14:49:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Metal (AMGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Metal.

Q

When is American Metal (OTCEM:AMGY) reporting earnings?

A

American Metal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Metal (AMGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Metal.

Q

What sector and industry does American Metal (AMGY) operate in?

A

American Metal is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.