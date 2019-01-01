QQQ
AMA Group Ltd operates in the wholesale vehicle aftercare and accessories market, including smash repair shops, automotive and electrical components, vehicle protection equipment, and servicing workshops for brakes and transmissions. The group only operates within one geographical area, Australasia. Its reportable segments include Vehicle Panel Repair; and Automotive Parts and Accessories. The Vehicle Panel Repair segment act as a revenue driver for the firm.

AMA Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMA Group (AMGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMA Group (OTCPK: AMGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMA Group's (AMGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AMA Group.

Q

What is the target price for AMA Group (AMGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AMA Group

Q

Current Stock Price for AMA Group (AMGRF)?

A

The stock price for AMA Group (OTCPK: AMGRF) is $0.29 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 19:22:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMA Group (AMGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMA Group.

Q

When is AMA Group (OTCPK:AMGRF) reporting earnings?

A

AMA Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AMA Group (AMGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMA Group.

Q

What sector and industry does AMA Group (AMGRF) operate in?

A

AMA Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.