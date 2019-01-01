QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.27/0.51%
52 Wk
40.69 - 53.33
Mkt Cap
12B
Payout Ratio
31.12
Open
-
P/E
66.7
EPS
0.1
Shares
224.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 5:49AM
Amplifon SpA provides customizable hearing solutions and services through a distribution network of network affiliates, corporate shops, franchises, and shop-in-shops. Amplifon operates in three segments based on geography: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. It generates the majority of its revenue in the EMEA region. Amplifon operates under a variety of brands in these regions, including Amplifon, Beter Horen, Maxtone, and Miracle-Ear. The majority of Amplifon's direct points of sale are in Italy.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amplifon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amplifon (AMFPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amplifon (OTCPK: AMFPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amplifon's (AMFPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amplifon.

Q

What is the target price for Amplifon (AMFPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amplifon (OTCPK: AMFPF) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on September 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AMFPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amplifon (AMFPF)?

A

The stock price for Amplifon (OTCPK: AMFPF) is $53.33 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 14:40:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amplifon (AMFPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amplifon.

Q

When is Amplifon (OTCPK:AMFPF) reporting earnings?

A

Amplifon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amplifon (AMFPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amplifon.

Q

What sector and industry does Amplifon (AMFPF) operate in?

A

Amplifon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.