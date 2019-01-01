Amplifon SpA provides customizable hearing solutions and services through a distribution network of network affiliates, corporate shops, franchises, and shop-in-shops. Amplifon operates in three segments based on geography: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. It generates the majority of its revenue in the EMEA region. Amplifon operates under a variety of brands in these regions, including Amplifon, Beter Horen, Maxtone, and Miracle-Ear. The majority of Amplifon's direct points of sale are in Italy.