|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AMADA Co (OTCPK: AMDLY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for AMADA Co.
There is no analysis for AMADA Co
The stock price for AMADA Co (OTCPK: AMDLY) is $37.25 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:06:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 14, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
AMADA Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for AMADA Co.
AMADA Co is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.