American Education Center Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the providing of consulting services. Its Consulting services include Placement Advisory Services, Career Advisory Services, Student & Family Advisory Services, and Other Advisory Services. The company operates in two segments namely AEC New York segment and AEC BVI segment. The majority of the revenue is generated from the AEC New York segment which capitalizes middle-class families in China for quality education and works experiences in the United States( US) and delivers customized high school and college placement and career advisory services to Chinese students wishing to study in the US.