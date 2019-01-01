QQQ
American Education Center Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the providing of consulting services. Its Consulting services include Placement Advisory Services, Career Advisory Services, Student & Family Advisory Services, and Other Advisory Services. The company operates in two segments namely AEC New York segment and AEC BVI segment. The majority of the revenue is generated from the AEC New York segment which capitalizes middle-class families in China for quality education and works experiences in the United States( US) and delivers customized high school and college placement and career advisory services to Chinese students wishing to study in the US.

American Education Center Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Education Center (AMCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Education Center (OTCEM: AMCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Education Center's (AMCT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Education Center.

Q

What is the target price for American Education Center (AMCT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Education Center

Q

Current Stock Price for American Education Center (AMCT)?

A

The stock price for American Education Center (OTCEM: AMCT) is $0.06 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 17:54:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Education Center (AMCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Education Center.

Q

When is American Education Center (OTCEM:AMCT) reporting earnings?

A

American Education Center does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Education Center (AMCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Education Center.

Q

What sector and industry does American Education Center (AMCT) operate in?

A

American Education Center is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.