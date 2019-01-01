QQQ
Amcor is a global plastics packaging behemoth, with global sales of USD 12.5 billion in fiscal 2021 following the acquisition of Bemis in 2019. Amcor's operations span over 40 countries globally and include significant emerging-market exposure equating to circa 20% of sales. Amcor's capabilities span flexible and rigid plastic packaging, which sell into defensive food, beverage, healthcare, household, and personal-care end markets.

Amcor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amcor (AMCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amcor (OTCPK: AMCCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Amcor's (AMCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amcor.

Q

What is the target price for Amcor (AMCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amcor

Q

Current Stock Price for Amcor (AMCCF)?

A

The stock price for Amcor (OTCPK: AMCCF) is $21 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amcor (AMCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amcor.

Q

When is Amcor (OTCPK:AMCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Amcor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amcor (AMCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amcor.

Q

What sector and industry does Amcor (AMCCF) operate in?

A

Amcor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.