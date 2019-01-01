Amcor is a global plastics packaging behemoth, with global sales of USD 12.5 billion in fiscal 2021 following the acquisition of Bemis in 2019. Amcor's operations span over 40 countries globally and include significant emerging-market exposure equating to circa 20% of sales. Amcor's capabilities span flexible and rigid plastic packaging, which sell into defensive food, beverage, healthcare, household, and personal-care end markets.