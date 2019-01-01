Amano Corp offers information systems, time management products, parking management services, environmental solutions, and cleaning products. The company helps clients coordinate human resources, payroll, and time recorders with software and standardized machines. It offers solutions to accurately record the data on billing and documents, and can process a wide variety of information customized for each client. Parking lots and bicycle-parking systems ensure safety while increasing the level of convenience for parking lot users. Products geared toward environmental and cleaning applications include dust and fume collectors, hazardous-gas removal systems, and floor scrubbers and cleaners. The majority of sales derive from customers located in Japan.