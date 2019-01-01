QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Amano Corp offers information systems, time management products, parking management services, environmental solutions, and cleaning products. The company helps clients coordinate human resources, payroll, and time recorders with software and standardized machines. It offers solutions to accurately record the data on billing and documents, and can process a wide variety of information customized for each client. Parking lots and bicycle-parking systems ensure safety while increasing the level of convenience for parking lot users. Products geared toward environmental and cleaning applications include dust and fume collectors, hazardous-gas removal systems, and floor scrubbers and cleaners. The majority of sales derive from customers located in Japan.

Amano Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amano (AMANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amano (OTCPK: AMANF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Amano's (AMANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amano.

Q

What is the target price for Amano (AMANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amano

Q

Current Stock Price for Amano (AMANF)?

A

The stock price for Amano (OTCPK: AMANF) is $23.79 last updated Fri Oct 08 2021 13:34:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amano (AMANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amano.

Q

When is Amano (OTCPK:AMANF) reporting earnings?

A

Amano does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amano (AMANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amano.

Q

What sector and industry does Amano (AMANF) operate in?

A

Amano is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.