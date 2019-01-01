QQQ
Among the top three operators, Amadeus' 40%-plus market share in air global distribution system bookings is the largest in the industry. The GDS segment represents 56% of total prepandemic revenue (2019). The company has a growing IT solutions division (44% of 2019 revenue) that addresses the airline, airport, rail, hotel, and business intelligence markets. Transaction fees, which are tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Amadeus IT Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amadeus IT Group (AMADF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCPK: AMADF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amadeus IT Group's (AMADF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amadeus IT Group.

Q

What is the target price for Amadeus IT Group (AMADF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amadeus IT Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Amadeus IT Group (AMADF)?

A

The stock price for Amadeus IT Group (OTCPK: AMADF) is $68.92 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:27:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amadeus IT Group (AMADF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amadeus IT Group.

Q

When is Amadeus IT Group (OTCPK:AMADF) reporting earnings?

A

Amadeus IT Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amadeus IT Group (AMADF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amadeus IT Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Amadeus IT Group (AMADF) operate in?

A

Amadeus IT Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.