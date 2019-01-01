QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Altech Chemicals Ltd focuses on producing high purity alumina used in the production of synthetic sapphire. The company projects include high purity alumina processing plant located at Johor, Malaysia. It operates in one segment which is the development of high purity alumina (HPA) manufacturing and mineral exploration.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Altech Chemicals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altech Chemicals (ALTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altech Chemicals (OTCPK: ALTHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altech Chemicals's (ALTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Altech Chemicals.

Q

What is the target price for Altech Chemicals (ALTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Altech Chemicals

Q

Current Stock Price for Altech Chemicals (ALTHF)?

A

The stock price for Altech Chemicals (OTCPK: ALTHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altech Chemicals (ALTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Altech Chemicals.

Q

When is Altech Chemicals (OTCPK:ALTHF) reporting earnings?

A

Altech Chemicals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Altech Chemicals (ALTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altech Chemicals.

Q

What sector and industry does Altech Chemicals (ALTHF) operate in?

A

Altech Chemicals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.