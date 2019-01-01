QQQ
Range
0.7 - 0.7
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/5.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.37 - 0.94
Mkt Cap
11.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.7
P/E
21.32
EPS
0
Shares
17B
Outstanding
Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd is an aluminum producer. It has five reporting segments. The Alumina segment consists of the mining and purchase of bauxite and other raw materials. The Primary aluminum segment consists of the procurement of alumina, supplemental materials, and electric power. Its Energy segment comprises production and operation of energy products mainly coal mining. The Trading segment includes the trading of alumina primary aluminum, aluminum fabrication products, other non-ferrous metal products and Corporate and other operating segments. Geographically, it operates in Mainland China, as well as other countries. It generates a major part of its revenue from the Trading segment.

Aluminum Corp of China Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aluminum Corp of China (ALMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aluminum Corp of China (OTCPK: ALMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aluminum Corp of China's (ALMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aluminum Corp of China.

Q

What is the target price for Aluminum Corp of China (ALMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aluminum Corp of China

Q

Current Stock Price for Aluminum Corp of China (ALMMF)?

A

The stock price for Aluminum Corp of China (OTCPK: ALMMF) is $0.69875 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:29:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aluminum Corp of China (ALMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aluminum Corp of China.

Q

When is Aluminum Corp of China (OTCPK:ALMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Aluminum Corp of China does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aluminum Corp of China (ALMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aluminum Corp of China.

Q

What sector and industry does Aluminum Corp of China (ALMMF) operate in?

A

Aluminum Corp of China is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.