There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Alkane Inc is engaged in development of a family of alternative fuels and additives contributing to a solution to the global energy crisis. Its product reduce the harmful emissions and reduced vehicle operation and maintenance costs.

Alkane Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alkane (ALKN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alkane (OTCEM: ALKN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alkane's (ALKN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alkane.

Q

What is the target price for Alkane (ALKN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alkane

Q

Current Stock Price for Alkane (ALKN)?

A

The stock price for Alkane (OTCEM: ALKN) is $0.0007 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alkane (ALKN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alkane.

Q

When is Alkane (OTCEM:ALKN) reporting earnings?

A

Alkane does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alkane (ALKN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alkane.

Q

What sector and industry does Alkane (ALKN) operate in?

A

Alkane is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.