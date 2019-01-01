QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
31.52 - 43.1
Mkt Cap
17.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.91
Shares
414.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Alfa Laval is a leading manufacturer of equipment, primarily in the areas of separation, heat transfer, and fluid handling used by customers in the food and water, energy, and marine industries. These products play a key role in many industrial processes, with Alfa Laval enjoying a leading position in all three segments. Approximately 30% of orders are from aftermarket sales and services. Alfa Laval's history stretches back nearly 140 years to when its first separator was developed. The company is listed on the Stockholm stock exchange.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alfa Laval Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alfa Laval (ALFVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alfa Laval (OTCPK: ALFVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alfa Laval's (ALFVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alfa Laval.

Q

What is the target price for Alfa Laval (ALFVF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alfa Laval (OTCPK: ALFVF) was reported by Barclays on December 9, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 135.00 expecting ALFVF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 214.39% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alfa Laval (ALFVF)?

A

The stock price for Alfa Laval (OTCPK: ALFVF) is $42.94 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 18:42:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alfa Laval (ALFVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alfa Laval.

Q

When is Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) reporting earnings?

A

Alfa Laval does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alfa Laval (ALFVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alfa Laval.

Q

What sector and industry does Alfa Laval (ALFVF) operate in?

A

Alfa Laval is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.