Range
0.65 - 0.85
Vol / Avg.
102.1K/133.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.63 - 0.9
Mkt Cap
14.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.85
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
21.2M
Outstanding
Alpha Copper Corp is a Canada based company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Indata project situated in north-central British Columbia on the east side of Albert Lake and the Okeover project located on the south coast of British Columbia.

Alpha Copper Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Copper (ALCUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Copper (OTCPK: ALCUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alpha Copper's (ALCUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpha Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Copper (ALCUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpha Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Copper (ALCUF)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Copper (OTCPK: ALCUF) is $0.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha Copper (ALCUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Copper.

Q

When is Alpha Copper (OTCPK:ALCUF) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpha Copper (ALCUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Copper (ALCUF) operate in?

A

Alpha Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.