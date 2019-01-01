Alpha Services and Holdings SA formerly Alpha Bank AE is the parent company of the Alpha Bank Group, which offers a diverse range of financial and non-financial services, including corporate and retail banking, investment banking, brokerage services, insurance services, real estate management, and hotel services. Alpha Brank primarily operates in Greece but generates some substantive revenue from Southeastern Europe. The vast majority of the group's income is generated by its retail banking and investment banking segments, mostly through net interest income. The bank's retail banking portfolio primarily includes home mortgages, as well as consumer loans, and loans to small businesses.