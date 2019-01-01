QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
25K/4.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.99 - 1.66
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
Alpha Services and Holdings SA formerly Alpha Bank AE is the parent company of the Alpha Bank Group, which offers a diverse range of financial and non-financial services, including corporate and retail banking, investment banking, brokerage services, insurance services, real estate management, and hotel services. Alpha Brank primarily operates in Greece but generates some substantive revenue from Southeastern Europe. The vast majority of the group's income is generated by its retail banking and investment banking segments, mostly through net interest income. The bank's retail banking portfolio primarily includes home mortgages, as well as consumer loans, and loans to small businesses.

Alpha Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Services (ALBKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Services (OTCPK: ALBKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alpha Services's (ALBKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpha Services.

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Services (ALBKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpha Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Services (ALBKF)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Services (OTCPK: ALBKF) is $1.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:55:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha Services (ALBKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 22, 2003.

Q

When is Alpha Services (OTCPK:ALBKF) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpha Services (ALBKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Services (ALBKF) operate in?

A

Alpha Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.