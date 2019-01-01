Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is primarily engaged in pharmaceutical direct business, operation of pharmaceutical e-commerce platform, consumer healthcare services platform, provision of tracking and digital health business, and internet healthcare business. Through the pharmaceutical direct business, the group provides customers with a wide range of products with strict quality control, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, health supplements, medical devices, contact lenses, and skincare. It generates maximum revenue from Pharmaceutical direct business. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China.