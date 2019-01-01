QQQ
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 12:00PM
Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is primarily engaged in pharmaceutical direct business, operation of pharmaceutical e-commerce platform, consumer healthcare services platform, provision of tracking and digital health business, and internet healthcare business. Through the pharmaceutical direct business, the group provides customers with a wide range of products with strict quality control, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, health supplements, medical devices, contact lenses, and skincare. It generates maximum revenue from Pharmaceutical direct business. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China.

Alibaba Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alibaba Health (ALBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alibaba Health (OTCPK: ALBHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alibaba Health's (ALBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alibaba Health.

Q

What is the target price for Alibaba Health (ALBHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alibaba Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Alibaba Health (ALBHF)?

A

The stock price for Alibaba Health (OTCPK: ALBHF) is $0.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:36:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alibaba Health (ALBHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alibaba Health.

Q

When is Alibaba Health (OTCPK:ALBHF) reporting earnings?

A

Alibaba Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alibaba Health (ALBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alibaba Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Alibaba Health (ALBHF) operate in?

A

Alibaba Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.