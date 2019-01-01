QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 7:51AM
Aker Solutions ASA delivers integrated solutions, products, and services to the global energy industry. The company offers low-carbon oil and gas solutions and develops renewable solutions. Aker Solutions serves customers worldwide.

Aker Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aker Solutions (AKRTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aker Solutions (OTCGM: AKRTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aker Solutions's (AKRTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aker Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Aker Solutions (AKRTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aker Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Aker Solutions (AKRTF)?

A

The stock price for Aker Solutions (OTCGM: AKRTF) is $2.82 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 13:31:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aker Solutions (AKRTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aker Solutions.

Q

When is Aker Solutions (OTCGM:AKRTF) reporting earnings?

A

Aker Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aker Solutions (AKRTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aker Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Aker Solutions (AKRTF) operate in?

A

Aker Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.