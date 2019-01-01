Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that engages in active ownership of portfolio companies. The firm works on the board of an acquired company to foster strategy development, operational improvements, financing, restructuring, and industrial transactions forward. Traditionally, the portfolio has focused on companies in oil and gas, maritime assets, seafood/marine biotechnology, and real estate sectors. Investments are broken down into two portfolios, industrial holdings, and financial investments. Industrial holdings will usually include Aker's more strategic assets, while the financial investments portfolio includes liquid assets, real estate development projects, and other assets owned for the short term.