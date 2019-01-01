QQQ
Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd operates many Ajisen Ramen fast-casual restaurants in China and Hong Kong. The company is a franchisee of the Shigemitsu Industry and has exclusive and perpetual rights to operate Shigemitsu's Japanese-style ramen chain restaurants in China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Nearly all of the company's revenue is generated from restaurant operations, but the firm does generate some revenue from manufacturing noodles and selling them externally. Most of the firm's revenue is generated in China.

Ajisen (China) Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ajisen (China) Hldgs (AJSCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ajisen (China) Hldgs (OTCPK: AJSCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ajisen (China) Hldgs's (AJSCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ajisen (China) Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Ajisen (China) Hldgs (AJSCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ajisen (China) Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Ajisen (China) Hldgs (AJSCF)?

A

The stock price for Ajisen (China) Hldgs (OTCPK: AJSCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ajisen (China) Hldgs (AJSCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ajisen (China) Hldgs.

Q

When is Ajisen (China) Hldgs (OTCPK:AJSCF) reporting earnings?

A

Ajisen (China) Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ajisen (China) Hldgs (AJSCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ajisen (China) Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Ajisen (China) Hldgs (AJSCF) operate in?

A

Ajisen (China) Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.