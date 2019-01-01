Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd operates many Ajisen Ramen fast-casual restaurants in China and Hong Kong. The company is a franchisee of the Shigemitsu Industry and has exclusive and perpetual rights to operate Shigemitsu's Japanese-style ramen chain restaurants in China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Nearly all of the company's revenue is generated from restaurant operations, but the firm does generate some revenue from manufacturing noodles and selling them externally. Most of the firm's revenue is generated in China.