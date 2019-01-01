Ajinomoto is Japan's leading food company specializing in amino acids and seasonings derived from amino acid fermentation technologies. It also produces processed foods including dry soup mixes, frozen foods, and beverage products. Apart from the consumer business, it is a key supplier of MSG and nucleotides to global food manufacturers including Nestle. The food business represents more than three fourths of group sales and 80%-plus of profits with roughly half generated overseas. Animal nutrition, healthcare, and specialty chemicals make up the balance of its business portfolio.