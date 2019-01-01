QQQ
Range
27.93 - 28.05
Vol / Avg.
21.6K/17.4K
Div / Yield
0.45/1.55%
52 Wk
19.5 - 33.14
Mkt Cap
15B
Payout Ratio
34.44
Open
27.99
P/E
22.93
EPS
50.63
Shares
536.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Ajinomoto is Japan's leading food company specializing in amino acids and seasonings derived from amino acid fermentation technologies. It also produces processed foods including dry soup mixes, frozen foods, and beverage products. Apart from the consumer business, it is a key supplier of MSG and nucleotides to global food manufacturers including Nestle. The food business represents more than three fourths of group sales and 80%-plus of profits with roughly half generated overseas. Animal nutrition, healthcare, and specialty chemicals make up the balance of its business portfolio.

Ajinomoto Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ajinomoto Co (AJINY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ajinomoto Co (OTCPK: AJINY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ajinomoto Co's (AJINY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ajinomoto Co.

Q

What is the target price for Ajinomoto Co (AJINY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ajinomoto Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Ajinomoto Co (AJINY)?

A

The stock price for Ajinomoto Co (OTCPK: AJINY) is $27.99 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ajinomoto Co (AJINY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Ajinomoto Co (OTCPK:AJINY) reporting earnings?

A

Ajinomoto Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ajinomoto Co (AJINY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ajinomoto Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Ajinomoto Co (AJINY) operate in?

A

Ajinomoto Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.