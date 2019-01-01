QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 2.5
Mkt Cap
60.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
101.1M
Outstanding
Ajia Innogroup Holdings Ltd intends to offer self-help photo kiosks services. In addition, the company provides system development consulting and training services.

Analyst Ratings

Ajia Innogroup Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ajia Innogroup Holdings (AJIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ajia Innogroup Holdings (OTCPK: AJIA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ajia Innogroup Holdings's (AJIA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ajia Innogroup Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Ajia Innogroup Holdings (AJIA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ajia Innogroup Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Ajia Innogroup Holdings (AJIA)?

A

The stock price for Ajia Innogroup Holdings (OTCPK: AJIA) is $0.6002 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 15:43:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ajia Innogroup Holdings (AJIA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ajia Innogroup Holdings.

Q

When is Ajia Innogroup Holdings (OTCPK:AJIA) reporting earnings?

A

Ajia Innogroup Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ajia Innogroup Holdings (AJIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ajia Innogroup Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ajia Innogroup Holdings (AJIA) operate in?

A

Ajia Innogroup Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.