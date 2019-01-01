|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Aimrite Hldgs (OTCPK: AIMH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Aimrite Hldgs.
There is no analysis for Aimrite Hldgs
The stock price for Aimrite Hldgs (OTCPK: AIMH) is $0.015 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:02:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Aimrite Hldgs.
Aimrite Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Aimrite Hldgs.
Aimrite Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.