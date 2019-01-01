QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aimrite Holdings Corp is a management advisory and consulting firm. Its services include operational services in corporate development, restructuring, finance, and strategic growth plans, strategic consulting in the business plan and sales strategy development.

Aimrite Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aimrite Hldgs (AIMH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aimrite Hldgs (OTCPK: AIMH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aimrite Hldgs's (AIMH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aimrite Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Aimrite Hldgs (AIMH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aimrite Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Aimrite Hldgs (AIMH)?

A

The stock price for Aimrite Hldgs (OTCPK: AIMH) is $0.015 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:02:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aimrite Hldgs (AIMH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aimrite Hldgs.

Q

When is Aimrite Hldgs (OTCPK:AIMH) reporting earnings?

A

Aimrite Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aimrite Hldgs (AIMH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aimrite Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Aimrite Hldgs (AIMH) operate in?

A

Aimrite Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.