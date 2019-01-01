|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Aimia (OTCPK: AIMFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Aimia.
There is no analysis for Aimia
The stock price for Aimia (OTCPK: AIMFF) is $3.7846 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:47:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Aimia.
Aimia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Aimia.
Aimia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.