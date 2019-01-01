Aimia Inc is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. The company through its own operations and subsidiaries operates two reportable and operating segments, namely Holdings, and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes Aimia's long-term investments in PLM, BIGLife, Kognitiv and Clear Media Limited, as well as various minority investments in public securities. The Investment Management segment includes Mittleman Investment Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser of the same name that provides discretionary portfolio management to institutional investors and high-networth individuals.