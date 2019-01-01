QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
Ameren Illinois Co an Illinois corporation is a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation. It operates a rate-regulated electric and natural gas transmission and distribution business in Illinois. It supplies electric and natural gas utility service to portions of central and southern Illinois having an estimated population of 3.1 million in an area of 40,000square miles. It supplies electric service to around 1.2 million customers and natural gas service to almost 806,000 customers.

Ameren Illinois Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ameren Illinois (AILIH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ameren Illinois (OTCPK: AILIH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ameren Illinois's (AILIH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ameren Illinois.

Q

What is the target price for Ameren Illinois (AILIH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ameren Illinois

Q

Current Stock Price for Ameren Illinois (AILIH)?

A

The stock price for Ameren Illinois (OTCPK: AILIH) is $94.5 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:18:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ameren Illinois (AILIH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Ameren Illinois (OTCPK:AILIH) reporting earnings?

A

Ameren Illinois does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ameren Illinois (AILIH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ameren Illinois.

Q

What sector and industry does Ameren Illinois (AILIH) operate in?

A

Ameren Illinois is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.