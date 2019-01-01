Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd is a drug manufacturing company. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes a wide range of healthcare products. The company generates roughly two-thirds of its sales from the private sector, with the remaining from the public sector. Adcock operates in four broad areas: renal disease, medicine delivery, transfusion therapies, and bioscience and specialized pharmaceuticals. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in southern Africa, followed by the rest of Africa and India.