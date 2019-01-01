QQQ
Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd is a drug manufacturing company. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes a wide range of healthcare products. The company generates roughly two-thirds of its sales from the private sector, with the remaining from the public sector. Adcock operates in four broad areas: renal disease, medicine delivery, transfusion therapies, and bioscience and specialized pharmaceuticals. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in southern Africa, followed by the rest of Africa and India.

Adcock Ingram Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adcock Ingram Holdings (AIHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adcock Ingram Holdings (OTCPK: AIHLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Adcock Ingram Holdings's (AIHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adcock Ingram Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Adcock Ingram Holdings (AIHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adcock Ingram Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Adcock Ingram Holdings (AIHLF)?

A

The stock price for Adcock Ingram Holdings (OTCPK: AIHLF) is $3.14 last updated Tue Oct 12 2021 14:10:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adcock Ingram Holdings (AIHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adcock Ingram Holdings.

Q

When is Adcock Ingram Holdings (OTCPK:AIHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Adcock Ingram Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adcock Ingram Holdings (AIHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adcock Ingram Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Adcock Ingram Holdings (AIHLF) operate in?

A

Adcock Ingram Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.