|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AIFarm (OTCEM: AIFM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for AIFarm.
There is no analysis for AIFarm
The stock price for AIFarm (OTCEM: AIFM) is $0.98 last updated Thu Jul 22 2021 16:40:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AIFarm.
AIFarm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for AIFarm.
AIFarm is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.