Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.98
Mkt Cap
663.3K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
676.8K
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
AIFarm Ltd is enggaed in developed a proprietary growing system that designs and builds custom biodomes ranging in size appropriate for global commercial agricultural concerns as well as small local producers. The company provides sustainable horticultural solutions. It offers products and services, including GPS/GNSS farm plan, weather modeling, data analysis, and variable fertilizing components.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AIFarm Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AIFarm (AIFM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AIFarm (OTCEM: AIFM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AIFarm's (AIFM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AIFarm.

Q

What is the target price for AIFarm (AIFM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AIFarm

Q

Current Stock Price for AIFarm (AIFM)?

A

The stock price for AIFarm (OTCEM: AIFM) is $0.98 last updated Thu Jul 22 2021 16:40:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AIFarm (AIFM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AIFarm.

Q

When is AIFarm (OTCEM:AIFM) reporting earnings?

A

AIFarm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AIFarm (AIFM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AIFarm.

Q

What sector and industry does AIFarm (AIFM) operate in?

A

AIFarm is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.