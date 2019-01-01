QQQ
Aurubis AG produces copper, using raw materials which include copper concentrates and recycling materials. The company also produces precious metals such as gold and silver and a range of other products, including sulfuric acid and iron silicate, as byproducts of copper production. Revenue is primarily generated through the sale of continuous cast wire rods, copper cathodes, precious metals and continuous cast shapes, used in the manufacture of cables and wires which are used in electrical applications. The company is based in Germany and has production sites across Europe and the United States.

Aurubis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aurubis (AIAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurubis (OTCPK: AIAGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aurubis's (AIAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aurubis.

Q

What is the target price for Aurubis (AIAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aurubis

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurubis (AIAGF)?

A

The stock price for Aurubis (OTCPK: AIAGF) is $103.3 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 16:30:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurubis (AIAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurubis.

Q

When is Aurubis (OTCPK:AIAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Aurubis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aurubis (AIAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurubis.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurubis (AIAGF) operate in?

A

Aurubis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.