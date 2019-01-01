Aurubis AG produces copper, using raw materials which include copper concentrates and recycling materials. The company also produces precious metals such as gold and silver and a range of other products, including sulfuric acid and iron silicate, as byproducts of copper production. Revenue is primarily generated through the sale of continuous cast wire rods, copper cathodes, precious metals and continuous cast shapes, used in the manufacture of cables and wires which are used in electrical applications. The company is based in Germany and has production sites across Europe and the United States.