Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
5.8M/11.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
27.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Aiadvertising Inc is a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions. The company's flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. AiAdvertising do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns.

Aiadvertising Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aiadvertising (AIAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aiadvertising (OTCPK: AIAD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aiadvertising's (AIAD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aiadvertising.

Q

What is the target price for Aiadvertising (AIAD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aiadvertising

Q

Current Stock Price for Aiadvertising (AIAD)?

A

The stock price for Aiadvertising (OTCPK: AIAD) is $0.0265 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aiadvertising (AIAD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aiadvertising.

Q

When is Aiadvertising (OTCPK:AIAD) reporting earnings?

A

Aiadvertising does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aiadvertising (AIAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aiadvertising.

Q

What sector and industry does Aiadvertising (AIAD) operate in?

A

Aiadvertising is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.