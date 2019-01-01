QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
106.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Athens Water Supply & Sewerage Co is a Greek water supply, refinement, and waste management company. The company operates primarily in various municipalities in the Attica region of Southern Greece. Key segments include water supply, sewerage, and wastewater treatment, and energy. The energy segment is involved in power generation through hydropower, natural gas, and solar energy. The company derives the majority of its revenue from commercial and residential consumers. The company also sells to industrial and local authorities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Athens Water Supply Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Athens Water Supply (AHWSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Athens Water Supply (OTCPK: AHWSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Athens Water Supply's (AHWSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Athens Water Supply.

Q

What is the target price for Athens Water Supply (AHWSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Athens Water Supply

Q

Current Stock Price for Athens Water Supply (AHWSF)?

A

The stock price for Athens Water Supply (OTCPK: AHWSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Athens Water Supply (AHWSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Athens Water Supply.

Q

When is Athens Water Supply (OTCPK:AHWSF) reporting earnings?

A

Athens Water Supply does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Athens Water Supply (AHWSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Athens Water Supply.

Q

What sector and industry does Athens Water Supply (AHWSF) operate in?

A

Athens Water Supply is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.