Athens Water Supply & Sewerage Co is a Greek water supply, refinement, and waste management company. The company operates primarily in various municipalities in the Attica region of Southern Greece. Key segments include water supply, sewerage, and wastewater treatment, and energy. The energy segment is involved in power generation through hydropower, natural gas, and solar energy. The company derives the majority of its revenue from commercial and residential consumers. The company also sells to industrial and local authorities.