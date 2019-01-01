QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 11:21AM
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company's primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue. Other revenue is comprised of conference room rentals, parking revenues, and other incidental income.

American Hotel Inc Props Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Hotel Inc Props (OTC: AHOTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Hotel Inc Props's (AHOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Hotel Inc Props.

Q

What is the target price for American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Hotel Inc Props (OTC: AHOTF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting AHOTF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.78% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF)?

A

The stock price for American Hotel Inc Props (OTC: AHOTF) is $3.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:19:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2018.

Q

When is American Hotel Inc Props (OTC:AHOTF) reporting earnings?

A

American Hotel Inc Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Hotel Inc Props.

Q

What sector and industry does American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) operate in?

A

American Hotel Inc Props is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.