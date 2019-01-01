American Hotel Inc Props (OTC:AHOTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$61.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$61.8M
Earnings History
American Hotel Inc Props Questions & Answers
When is American Hotel Inc Props (OTC:AHOTF) reporting earnings?
American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for American Hotel Inc Props (OTC:AHOTF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were American Hotel Inc Props’s (OTC:AHOTF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $69.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
