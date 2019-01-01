QQQ
Asahi Holdings Inc is operative in the Japanese waste management industry. The company's principal interest lies in the precious metals recycling activities. This segment deals with the recycling and sale of precious metals and rare metals, including gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and indium, which are refined from precious metal-containing scraps inclusive of electronic materials, dental materials, jewelry manufacture and automobile catalysts. Asahi's secondary line of business is responsible for the collection, transportation and intermediate treatment of industrial wastes, such as waste acids, waste alkalis, waste oil, sludge, waste drugs and infectious medical wastes.

Asahi Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asahi Holdings (AHHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asahi Holdings (OTCPK: AHHLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Asahi Holdings's (AHHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asahi Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Asahi Holdings (AHHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asahi Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Asahi Holdings (AHHLF)?

A

The stock price for Asahi Holdings (OTCPK: AHHLF)

Q

Does Asahi Holdings (AHHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asahi Holdings.

Q

When is Asahi Holdings (OTCPK:AHHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Asahi Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asahi Holdings (AHHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asahi Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Asahi Holdings (AHHLF) operate in?

A

Asahi Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.