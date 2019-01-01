Asahi Holdings Inc is operative in the Japanese waste management industry. The company's principal interest lies in the precious metals recycling activities. This segment deals with the recycling and sale of precious metals and rare metals, including gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and indium, which are refined from precious metal-containing scraps inclusive of electronic materials, dental materials, jewelry manufacture and automobile catalysts. Asahi's secondary line of business is responsible for the collection, transportation and intermediate treatment of industrial wastes, such as waste acids, waste alkalis, waste oil, sludge, waste drugs and infectious medical wastes.