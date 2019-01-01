QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Absolute Health and Fitness Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Absolute Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Absolute Health (AHFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Absolute Health (OTCPK: AHFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Absolute Health's (AHFI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Absolute Health.

Q

What is the target price for Absolute Health (AHFI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Absolute Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Absolute Health (AHFI)?

A

The stock price for Absolute Health (OTCPK: AHFI) is $0.0836 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Absolute Health (AHFI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Absolute Health.

Q

When is Absolute Health (OTCPK:AHFI) reporting earnings?

A

Absolute Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Absolute Health (AHFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Absolute Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Absolute Health (AHFI) operate in?

A

Absolute Health is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.